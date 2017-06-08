Overnight Storm Chances

Thunderstorm chances will go up later tonight into Friday morning as a weather system drops southward into the area from the north. The stronger storms could contain some small hail and gusty winds. Thunderstorms will move out by Friday afternoon and that's sets the stage for a hotter, drier, windier forecast for the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s with lows near 70.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.