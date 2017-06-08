Overnight Storm Chances - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Overnight Storm Chances

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Connect
Source KAUZ Source KAUZ

Thunderstorm chances will go up later tonight into Friday morning as a weather system drops southward into the area from the north. The stronger storms could contain some small hail and gusty winds. Thunderstorms will move out by Friday afternoon and that's sets the stage for a hotter, drier, windier forecast for the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s with lows near 70.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Powered by Frankly