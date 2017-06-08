Wichita Falls' Five Guys location closes doors for good - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls' Five Guys location closes doors for good

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Five Guys location in Wichita Falls is permanently closed. 

The signage was taken down Thursday afternoon at the restaurant located on the corner of Midwestern Parkway and Wayne Road.

Two weeks ago the restaurant closed abruptly after a visit from the Texas Comptroller's Office.

State officials said at the time that the owners owed around $36,000 in sales taxes.

