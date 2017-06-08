Avenue Q musical continues at Backdoor Theatre

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign.
The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign.
The Largest Bowie Knife earned its name in Bowie, Texas as of June 8, 2017.
The Largest Bowie Knife earned its name in Bowie, Texas as of June 8, 2017.
"Hopefully one day, we can turn type 1 to type none."
"Hopefully one day, we can turn type 1 to type none."
The store is nearly 100 years old and still in full operation today.
The store is nearly 100 years old and still in full operation today.
Yesterday Newschannel 6 told you about a 7-year-old boy that almost drowned at Lake Iowa Park.
Yesterday Newschannel 6 told you about a 7-year-old boy that almost drowned at Lake Iowa Park.