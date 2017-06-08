SLIDESHOW: Hometown Pride Tour of Windthorst, Texas - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

SLIDESHOW: Hometown Pride Tour of Windthorst, Texas

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: City of Windthorst) (Source: City of Windthorst)
WINDTHORST, TX (KAUZ) -

Monday, June 5 kicked off the Newschannel 6 Hometown Pride Tour in Windthorst.

Throughout the week we have posted photos, told stories, had people in our studios to talk about the town that is celebrating 125 years this weekend. 

Here is a look at all the photos we received that include some of the founding members of the town and the centennial celebration in Windthorst in the 90's. 

We hope you enjoy taking a step back in time. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly