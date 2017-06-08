Lake Safety Tips

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign.
A 7-year-old boy who nearly drowned in Lake Iowa Park earlier this week has died.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
With this weekend looking hot and sunny and the first day of summer right around the corner, many families and their children are making their way out to the lake to stay cool. One of the biggest safety concerns for kids under the age of five is drowning. It is currently one of the leading causes of death for children and toddlers.
The Largest Bowie Knife earned its name in Bowie, Texas as of June 8, 2017.
