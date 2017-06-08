Lake Safety Tips

With this weekend looking hot and sunny and the first day of summer right around the corner, many families and their children are making their way out to the lake to stay cool.

One of the biggest safety concerns for kids under the age of five is drowning.

Drowning is currently one of the leading causes of accidental deaths for children and toddlers.

Just this week a seven-year-old boy almost drowned at Lake Iowa Park. The Texas Game Warden said there are plenty of rules and regulations out there to keep people safe while at the lake.

So far in 2017, 33 kids have drowned in Texas.

Nine of which happened at a lake or river.



Lakes are a great place to beat the heat, especially in the summer, but it is also a time when children are most likely to drown.



Archer County Game Warden, Richard Key’s main concern is always safety and making sure parents are taking the proper steps to keep their children out of harm’s way.



“The biggest thing for us is life jackets especially on children,” said Key.

Texas law requires children under the age of 13 to be wearing a life jacket at all times when on a vessel.

Larry's Marine Center in Wichita Falls sells life jackets ranging between $20-$60.



“They have such convenient ones now, just slip on and it buckles in the back, it's not the traditional life jackets” said Terry Mote.



Never leave a child unsupervised around water. It only takes a few minutes for a child to drown and the best way to prevent these tragedies is to watch your kids around the water.



Key said, “It is very important keep your eyes on the kids and take the extra precaution if you're not a strong swimmer like a life jacket.”

If you do not have a life jacket for your children there are plenty of place around town, but it is important you find the right fit.

The best fit is when the vest is snug and won't slip off when tugging up on the shoulders.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved.