Michael Don Ondricek (Photo Courtesy Angie Cobb)

Child rushed to hospital after incident at Lake Iowa Park has died

By Jessica Djukic, Producer
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

A 7-year-old boy who nearly drowned in Lake Iowa Park earlier this week has died.

Family confirmed to Newschannel 6 that Michael Don Ondricek passed away on Thursday night.

Iowa Park Police were called out to Lake Iowa Park around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a possible drowning.

When officers arrived on scene the child was rushed to United Regional before being transferred to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. 

The boy was in a medically induced coma following the incident. 

Newschannel 6 will work to learn when services will be held.

