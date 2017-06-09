Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the people on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

The fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. 

If you know where any of these suspects are give Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward. 

See if you recognize anyone on this list.

Dillon Lee Henderson 
White Male 
DOB: 12-14-92 
Bro/Blu 
130 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall 
Wanted For: Assault Family Violence - Chocking

Cheryl Lynn McKinney
Black Female 
DOB: 01-23-66 
Blk/Bro 
136 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – U/$2,500 w/2 or more previous convictions

Eric Michael Melanson 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 05-12-81 
Blk/Bro 
167 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall 
Wanted For: Surety off Bond – Man/Del Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G U/200G

Chelsea Renea Milligan 
White Female 
DOB: 12-29-94 
Bro/Bro 
162 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 U1G

Stephen Marcel Smith 
Black Male 
DOB: 10-18-93 
Blk/Bro 
160 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 U1G Drug-Free Zone

