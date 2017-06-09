Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the people on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.

The fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

If you know where any of these suspects are give Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

See if you recognize anyone on this list.

Dillon Lee Henderson

White Male

DOB: 12-14-92

Bro/Blu

130 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Assault Family Violence - Chocking

Cheryl Lynn McKinney

Black Female

DOB: 01-23-66

Blk/Bro

136 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – U/$2,500 w/2 or more previous convictions

Eric Michael Melanson

Hispanic Male

DOB: 05-12-81

Blk/Bro

167 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Surety off Bond – Man/Del Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G U/200G

Chelsea Renea Milligan

White Female

DOB: 12-29-94

Bro/Bro

162 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 U1G

Stephen Marcel Smith

Black Male

DOB: 10-18-93

Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 U1G Drug-Free Zone

