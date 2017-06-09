Final weekend for the Parade of Homes in Wichita Falls

This is your last chance to see some beautiful houses in the Parade of Homes in Wichita Falls.

The final tour is taking place today from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Come tour some award winning homes for only $10.

You can purchase a ticket at any of the homes listed on the map. To see the map just click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved