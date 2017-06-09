Pride in the Falls is tomorrow - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Pride in the Falls is tomorrow

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Pride in the Falls is Saturday and it showcases diversity and equality in the community.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at South Weeks Park.

There will many fun events like a lip sync battle and plenty of food.

The event is free for all to attend.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly