Pride in the Falls is tomorrow

The bill will become law on September 1, 2017, and aims to protect military installations from interference that comes from wind farms.
This is your last chance to see some beautiful houses in the Parade of Homes in Wichita Falls.
Pride in the Falls is Saturday and it showcases diversity and equality in the community.
Brice Coates was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 on Reed Street in Petrolia, TX.
Throughout the week we have posted photos, told stories, had people in our studios to talk about the town that is celebrating 125 years this weekend.
