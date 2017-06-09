Clay Co. Sheriff's Office asking for tips to locate missing teen

Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help following the disappearance of an 18-year-old.

Brice Coates was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 on Reed Street in Petrolia, TX.

Coates was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue and white striped shorts, and blue Nikes.

He is five feet eleven inches tall with shoulder length brown curly hair.

His mother said he suffers from PTSD, depression, anxiety, seizures, and has suicidal tendencies.

If you have any information on where he might be, give the Clay County Sheriff's Office a call at (940) 538-5611 and use the case number #17-06-0285.

