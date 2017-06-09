Gov. Greg Abbott signs wind farm bill into law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Thursday that will eliminate tax breaks for companies that want to build wind farms within 25 miles of military airspace.

Senate Bill 277 was sponsored by Representative James Frank, who also authored similar legislation in the Texas House of Representatives.

The bill will become law on September 1, 2017, and aims to protect military installations from interference that comes from wind farms.

Officials have voiced their concerns because they claim the wind turbines movement can be picked up by radar which can pose a safety risk for pilots training at Sheppard Air Force Base.

