Hot and Windy Weekend

Thunderstorms from early this morning are long gone and now we look to hotter, windier, and drier weather for the weekend. The storm track will be active across the Rocky Mountain states this weekend. This will create strong southeasterly winds blowing at 15-25mph at times this weekend. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with lows near 70. Hot and windy weather will continue into next week, but we may throw a storm chance back into the mix by the middle part of next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist