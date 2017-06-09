Rain Chances Stay Slight

Forecast has not changed much since yesterday and as we settle into the summer weather pattern that will become the normal. Hot, windy, and humid conditions will continue for much of the week. This morning lows fall to around 71 degrees and winds stay breezy out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Monday highs will top out at around 93 degrees and winds will crank back up to 15-25 mph out of the southeast. 90% of Texoma will stay dry on Monday but a few storms could develop in West Texas and move into our western counties by late evening so I threw a 10% chance of rain in there. Highs stay in the 90s through next weekend and by Wednesday we could be seeing highs above 95 degrees all across Texoma. Our western counties will likely hit 100 degrees many times this week. Slight rain chances exist Tuesday through Friday with thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon into the evening. A few storms could be strong on Tuesday. Dewpoints will slowly fall by next weekend.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist