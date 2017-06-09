Warm and Windy Tonight

After a warm and windy afternoon across Texoma, those conditions will continue through the overnight, on Sunday, and through much of next week. Tonight we'll see warm and humid conditions with lows around 70 degrees. Winds will stay strong out of the southeast at 10-20 mph increasing to 15-25 mph on Saturday. Last weekend you needed the rain gear but this weekend you'll just need the sunglasses as there will be plenty of sun to go around. Highs on Sunday will top out at around 90 degrees but with high humidity values it'll feel more like the mid to upper 90s. So be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or pool to keep yourself cool. Don't forget the sunscreen! Highs stay in the 90s the next 7 days with highs close to 100 degrees by mid week. Thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday and Thursday possibly into next weekend as well. But for now, enjoy the dry weather!

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist