Clay Co. woman arrested for 2016 murder is back behind bars

A Henrietta woman, who was arrested in October 2016 for murder, is back behind bars following a run in with a Clay County Sheriff's Deputy early Friday morning.

Just before 1:00 a.m. the deputy stopped Macey Alexandra Choate, 21, at the intersection of East Ikard Street and North California Street in Henrietta.

The deputy began questioning Choate about a burglary of a building where fishing poles were stolen. The sheriff's office had received information that Choate had been fishing with poles that matched the description of the stolen ones.

Choate denied the allegation. The deputy then asked to search Choate and she said no.

She then told the deputy she had a marijuana grinder and scale in her backpack.

The deputy detained Choate and searched her backpack. The deputy found a grinder, several clear plastic baggies, a small black bag with a scale that contained small amounts of a crystal substance that appeared to be meth, and a small black notebook.

According to the arrest affidavit, the notebook has people's names with dollar amounts listed next to them.

The deputy asked how long she had been dealing drugs and Choate said she was not dealing anymore because she was robbed the other day.

Following the conversation, Choate was taken to the Clay County Jail. Inside the jail, Choate said she had meth in her pocket and pulled out a small plastic bag containing a crystal substance.

The drugs found on Choate and inside her backpack were tested and came back positive for methamphetamine.

Choate was arrested and charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

In October 2016, Choate was arrested in connection to the death of Gregory Allen Gray, Jr.

Gray died from a gunshot wound.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Choate took Gray to the hospital in May 2016 in her personal car but gave conflicting stories about finding him unresponsive at their home on South Archer Street in Henrietta.

Law enforcement officials said they matched gun residue on Choate's hand to the murder weapon.

Newschannel 6 is working to learn if Choate is still being charged with Murder in connection to this case.

