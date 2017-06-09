Community Picnic postponed due to rain

The Annual Community Picnic set for Saturday at Spudder Park has been postponed.

Officials with the Eastside Interdenominational Ministers Alliance, who host this annual event said the park is still flooded from storms early Friday morning.

The event was set to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday but organizers do not believe the park will be in good shape by then.

Newschannel 6 will inform the public when this event is rescheduled.

