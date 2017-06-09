Wichita Falls woman arrested following suspicious person call

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars following a suspicious person call on May 31.

Just after 7:00 p.m. Wichita Falls Police were called out to a church in the 3100 block of McNiel in reference to a suspicious person.

When officers arrived on scene they were told a white woman, wearing black clothing, pulled into the parking lot in a red Chevy Cavalier.

Witnesses said she was asking for a ride and acting 'panicked' in the area.

While searching the area, officers received a call that a white woman matching the description had just stolen a Nissan Rouge from the Nissan of Wichita Falls dealership on Kell Boulevard.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle at Kemp Blvd. and Kell East Blvd. and activated their police lights.

The driver, Samantha Marston, 33, pulled over on Taft Blvd. and exited the vehicle.

Marston admitted to taking the Chevy and leaving it at a church on McNiel and went to the Nissan dealership.

She went on to tell officers she got into a Nissan and drove it off the lot.

Marston told police she went back to where her vehicle was parked, on Avenue F, and put some belongings from her personal car into the Nissan and left.

She said she was on her way to see her children on Taft and Southwest Parkway when police caught up to her.

Marston was arrested and charged with two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

She is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

