Missing Graham man's daughter speaks about her father

Newschannel 6 spoke with the daughter of missing Graham resident Arthur Lee Dunlap's, 51, on Friday afternoon.

Dunlap went missing on January 14. His daughter, Ginger Dunlap, last saw her father in person at Roy's Wash-N-Dry in Mineral Wells, where she works, almost one month prior.

"If I would've known that was the last time I would see my dad, I would've spent more time with him or let him know I love him and how much he means to me," Ginger said.

Ginger said several relatives, who live in the same Graham building as her father, recall seeing him enter his home that January morning.

But she said, no one knows what happened afterward.

"I know people lose their parents but most of the time you get time to prepare if they get sick or something. But I haven't had any time to prepare for the worst-case scenario," Ginger said.

She said her daughter Trinity, 3, misses her "Poppa."

"I don't know what to tell her," Ginger said. "I just tell her he is working."

Ginger said Easter 2016 was one of her favorite memories seeing her father play with his granddaughter.

She wants to recreate that memory July 10 when Trinity turns four years old.

If you have any information about Authur Dunlap's disappearance call the Young County Sheriff's Office at (940) 549-1555.

Callers can submit their tips anonymously.

Information leading to his discovery could earn someone a $500 reward.

