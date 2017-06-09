Two arrested after nearly 70 grams of meth was found in Wichita Falls motel room

Two people are behind bars after law enforcement officials found nearly 70 grams of methamphetamine in a Wichita Falls motel.

On Tuesday, Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division Investigators served a search warrant at a room in the Motel 6 on the 1200 block of Broad Street.

The suspects, Martin Gilberto Esquivel, 48, and Vakeisha Nichole Johnson, 45, were found inside the room and detained.

During a search of the room, law enforcement officials saw the phone was unplugged from the wall.

Investigators said the phone itself was missing several screws that held it together. Deputies took the base of the phone apart and located seven pink zip lock bags which contained a crystallized substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The substance was field tested and the results came back positive for methamphetamine.

The combined weights of the drugs were 67.7 grams of methamphetamine. Both were arrested and hauled off to jail for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Johnson was arrested in April for Abandoning or Endangering a Child after a child in her care tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.

