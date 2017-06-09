Lightning destroys tree at Wichita Falls Country Club

Newschannel 6 spoke with the daughter of missing Graham resident Arthur Lee Dunlap's, 51, on Friday afternoon.
When officers arrived on scene they were told a white woman, wearing black clothing, pulled into the parking lot in a red Chevy Cavalier. Witnesses said she was asking for a ride and acting 'panicked' in the area.
The grounds crew were preparing the course for the day when they came across a tree completely shredded with debris everywhere.
Dr. Alan Martin is the president of the Wichita Falls chapter of "Friends of the Library" that provides more than 104,000 free and low-cost books to the community, schools, and many other organizations.
The weather cleared up just in time for a sunny weekend in Texoma.
