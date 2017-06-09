Crash in Hall County claims the life of a Vernon man

A Vernon man has died following an accident Friday morning in Hall County.

DPS Troopers were called to the scene at 11:32 a.m. on U.S. 287.

Officials said Gary Harkey, 55, was driving north on U.S. 287, one mile south of Estelline when his front left tire blew out.

The blow-out caused Harkey to lose control and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Harkey was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 54-year-old woman from Vernon, was pinned in the vehicle until local firefighters were able to free her.

She was rushed to United Regional with serious injuries.

DPS officials said the road conditions were dry at the time of the accident and no other vehicles were involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

