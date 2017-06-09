What you can do to prevent a home burglary during summer vacation

Summer has arrived and people are going on vacation.

But if you don't have a plan for your home, you could be at risk of being burglarized.

It all comes back to having a plan before you leave.

People typically pre-plan for their vacations but do not always do the same for their homes.

It could be the difference between coming back to your home exactly the way you left it.

"There are at least three or four neighbors home during the day all week," Wichita Falls resident, Treva Deck said. "So we don't have a lot of trouble."

Deck has never had her house broken into, but not everyone can say the same, especially in the summer.

That is why Wichita Falls Police Officer Jeff Hughes and the WFPD want you to have a plan to keep your house safe from potential burglars.

"We can't do anything about their desire, we can't do anything about their ability, but what we can do something about is their opportunity," Officer Hughes said. "So if we can take that opportunity away or if we do everything we can do to limit that opportunity, then our house is less likely to be a victim."

Police encourage people to have neighborhood watch groups, proper lighting, and people picking up their mail and newspapers.

These are tips resident Janet Molhusen use to keep her house safe.

"Periodically I check to make sure that my outside lighting is working and comes on like it's supposed to," Molhusen said. "And I think that's a good deterrent."

Other neighbors, Newschannel 6 talked to said they have cameras and security systems.

Officer Hughes said those are a good idea, but people need to be proactive in crime prevention.

"Those cameras are great," Officer Hughes said. "But if somebody is there or has already been there and you see it, at that point that system is being reactive."

He said if you see something that doesn't look right, report it.

"As police officers, we would much rather come out and investigate something to find out it turned out to be nothing, rather than to find out it was something and nobody called," Officer Hughes said.

Wichita Falls Police also have a program to help.

You can sign up for vacation patrol checks by officers and sentinels to visit your home daily and make sure everything is okay.

That service is free of charge. Click here to sign up.

The department also uses their social media platforms to educate the public and said if you head to their website, you can check out hot zones and prone areas in the city.

