Four legged friends looking for forever home

Saturday is the annual summer adoption event at the Wichita Falls Animal Services on Hatton road, and organizers want families to add a furry friend to the family.

The event showcases dogs and cats from rescue groups from all over the falls that are available for adoption.

Animal Services say they see more than 350 dogs and cats come into their center every month.

Saturday is to highlight that, and bring that number down.

“These are all unwanted and homeless pets,” said Katrena Mitchell, administrator for Wichita Falls Animal Services. “You're saving them you know when we don't have a place for them to go unfortunately we have to euthanize and so getting them into forever homes is our goal.”

There are also organizations there with onsite training for those four legged friends.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Animal Services location on Hatton road.

