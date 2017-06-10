Four legged friends looking for forever home

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.
Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.
Bill Cosby's spokesman is dangling the possibility the entertainer may testify at his sex assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.
Millions are celebrating equality during June after being declared “Pride Month” across the United States.
Saturday is the annual summer adoption event at the Wichita Falls Animal Services on Hatton road, and organizers want families to add a furry friend to the family.
