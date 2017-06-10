Locals celebrate "Pride in the Falls"

Millions are celebrating equality during June after being declared “Pride Month” across the United States.

Saturday, people celebrated the third annual “Pride in the Falls” at South Weeks Park.

Businesses and organizations from all across Wichita Falls where there to show their support for equality in the community.

Organizers said they are encouraged to see so much support in North Texas.

“We want to share that we are equal as everybody else in the community,” said Eva Diaz who attended the event. “We serve just like everybody else we want to be treated just like everybody else. We're not different. We have to join together to show the public in our community that we're just like everybody else.”

Organizers said it took months of planning for Saturday’s event.

"Pride in the Falls" runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at South Weeks Park.

