Residents of Windthorst say they are proud to be a part of the 125th celebration and town

The town of Windthorst is celebrating 125 years of faith, family and tradition. Two sisters who have lived in the town their entire lives said they are proud to call Windthorst home.

Saturday morning, Saint Mary's Catholic Church bells tolled to start the parade. Some residents said it was one way they were able to connect to with loved ones from the past.

"It brought back a lot of relatives that we haven't seen in a long time," Carla Wolf-Schlumpf said. "But you can just look at them and know what family they belong to."

Schlumpf and Barbara Wolf-Hoff are the daughters of Alvin Wolf. Alvin is the grandson of the town's founder Ernest Hoff.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child but Windthorst raised all of us," Barbara Hoff said.

Schlumpf said times may have changed but the culture in the town remains the same.

"It is still as close as it has ever been and as strong as has ever been. I think our forefathers would be very proud."

As the capsule was opened later in the day, more than 25 years of history was unlocked. Hoff said it also unlocked a memory from another of the town's big celebrations.

"My grandson and I were coming up this morning and I was telling him I remember 50 years ago when he had the 75th [anniversary celebration] the diamond jubilee. I said I was 10-years-old," Hoff said. "I told him 'just think Hunter, the next one you'll be 39. You will be running this."

Both Wolf sisters hope the next generation can cherish the history as much as they have.

Festivities will continue Sunday with an adult 5k run starting at 8:00 a.m.

