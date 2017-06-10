Woman drowns in Wichita County, police investigating - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Woman drowns in Wichita County, police investigating

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Police say a 38-year-old woman drowned at a home in Wichita County Saturday. 

They say it happened on the 4200 block of County Meadow Drive off of FM 369 around 2:37 a.m. 

The incident is under investigation. 

This is a developing story.Stay with 6 for updates.

