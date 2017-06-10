Two thrown from motorcycle in Clay County crash

DPS Troopers say a man and a woman were injured after being thrown from a motorcycle Saturday.

They say the accident happened around 1 p.m. in Clay County when the driver of the motorcycle was traveling northbound on FM 1954.

Troopers say the driver was speeding when he drove up on slower traffic. He then hit the brakes causing the motorcycle to slide into a ditch. They say the riders were not wearing helmets.

The woman was airlifted to United Regional with serious injuries. Troopers say at this point they believe they are non-life threatening.

The driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

DPS is investigation the crash.

