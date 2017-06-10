80th Annual Oil Bowl

Thursday, June 8 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-06-09 03:12:03 GMT
Friday, June 9 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-06-09 20:46:23 GMT
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Ron Hainsey, center, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Evgeni Malkin, left, and Phil Kessel, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.
