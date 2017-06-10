80th Annual Oil Bowl

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.

The Cavs jumped off to a big halftime lead and controlled the second half to notch their first win of the NBA Finals.

The Cavs jumped off to a big halftime lead and controlled the second half to notch their first win of the NBA Finals.

Cavs avoid sweep with 137-116 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Cavs avoid sweep with 137-116 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Ron Hainsey, center, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Evgeni Malkin, left, and Phil Kessel, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Ron Hainsey, center, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Evgeni Malkin, left, and Phil Kessel, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday.

Penguins crush Predators 6-0 to take 3-2 lead in Stanley Cup

Penguins crush Predators 6-0 to take 3-2 lead in Stanley Cup

Bob Stoops has decided to retire as Oklahoma's football coach after 18 seasons that included the 2000 national championship and 10 Big 12 Conference titles.