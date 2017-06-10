80th Annual Oil Bowl - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

80th Annual Oil Bowl

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl. / Source: KAUZ 80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl. / Source: KAUZ

West All Stars 14
East All Stars 20
F/OT

7 ON 7 Championship Game

Burkburnett  12
Hirschi         36
Final  

