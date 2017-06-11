Police ask for help from the public following robbery

Police are asking for help from the public after a robbery in Wichita Falls.

Police say the call came in of a robbery around 8:30 Saturday night from Auto’s Market at the 1300 block of Harrison street.

Police say a man dressed in a black jacket and blue jeans with a white bandanna covering his face entered the story with a gun and demanded money.

They say the man ran off with money from the store.

They add that no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect, to call Crimestoppers at 322-9888