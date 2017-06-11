Police ask for help from the public following robbery

The demonstrations were held in more than two dozen U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York and Chicago.
The demonstrations were held in more than two dozen U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York and Chicago.
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.
The Allred unit is hosting a hiring seminar Monday at their location in Iowa Park.
The Allred unit is hosting a hiring seminar Monday at their location in Iowa Park.
Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.
Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.
Police are asking for help from the public after a robbery in Wichita Falls.
Police are asking for help from the public after a robbery in Wichita Falls.