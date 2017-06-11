Allred Unit hosting job seminar - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Allred Unit hosting job seminar

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

The Allred unit is hosting a hiring seminar Monday at their location in Iowa Park.

Those interested in a career are encouraged to attend the event to hear about the requirements and benefits for the job.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Allred Unit.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and have at least a high school diploma or G.E.D.

For more information, click here.

