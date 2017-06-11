Search party in Petrolia for missing teen

In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.
It is all hands on deck in Petrolia for the search for Brice Coates who was last seen on Tuesday at a friend’s house.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
