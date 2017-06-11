Search party in Petrolia for missing teen

It is all hands on deck in Petrolia for the search for Brice Coates who was last seen on Tuesday at a friend’s house.

The Clay county sheriff’s office along with family and members of the community continued that search Sunday with a search party for the teen.

Volunteers from all over the area met at the Petrolia grocery store with four wheelers and even horses in an attempt to find Coates.

The family says they are hoping the best during this difficult time.

"I just want him to come home,” said Tiffanni Coates, Brice’s mother. “I want him to be safe. I want him to be alive.”

“Every time the phone rings you just pray that somebody's got some good news for you, but no body's had any good news,” said Laura Travis, Brice’s grandmother. “We've got no news.”

“I love you and I just want you to come home safe,” said Coates. “You're not in trouble. We just miss you and want you to be safe and alive.”



“Brice please come home,” said Travis. “Everything will be okay. There's nothing we can’t all work through. We all love you so much. Please come home."

Volunteers and the Sheriff’s office have been looking for Coates since Tuesday.

Coates was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue and white striped shorts, and blue Nikes.

He is five feet eleven inches tall with shoulder length brown curly hair.

His mother said he suffers from PTSD, depression, anxiety, seizures, and has suicidal tendencies.

The Sheriff's office did receive information that Coates could be in Wichita Falls.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Clay county sheriff’s office at 940-538-5611 and

use the case number #17-06-0285.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved