Lake Arrowhead VFD benefit Monday at WF Texas Roadhouse

The Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department is having a benefit Monday to help the station rebuild after a fire.

The fundraiser will be held June 12th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse in Wichita Falls at 3111 Lawrence Rd.

There will be firefighters on hand collecting donations and selling t-shirts and decals.

Restaurant guest can also ask their server to donate 10-percent of their check to the VFD.

All proceeds go towards a new facility for the Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department. The current building was damaged by a fire back in March.

The event organizers say they have had a lot of equipment donated to them, but still needs to replace the building.

