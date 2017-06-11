320 pound bear hit by car near Sanderson

Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.
Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.
June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. Many families and the HEART organization came together at the Crane County Country Club to talk about the hardships they face after losing a loved one from the mental illness Sunday morning.
