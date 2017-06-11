320 pound bear hit by car near Sanderson - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

320 pound bear hit by car near Sanderson

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:Texas Parks and Wildlife -Trans-Pecos District) (Source:Texas Parks and Wildlife -Trans-Pecos District)
(Source:Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District (Source:Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District
(Source:Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District) (Source:Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District)

SANDERSON, TX (KWES) -

Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District found a 320 pound male black bear after it was hit by a car outside of Sanderson this morning.

Trans-Pecos biologists will keep the skin and skull for educational purposes and genetic material will be sent off for analysis.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Back to back champs: Penguins beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup

    Back to back champs: Penguins beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup

    Sunday, June 11 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-11 16:54:04 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:36:24 GMT

    Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.

    Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.

  • Perfect 10: Nadal routs Wawrinka for record 10th French Open

    Perfect 10: Nadal routs Wawrinka for record 10th French Open

    Sunday, June 11 2017 7:33 AM EDT2017-06-11 11:33:47 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:36:19 GMT

    The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

    The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

  • A mix of pride and anger at LGBT rights marches across US

    A mix of pride and anger at LGBT rights marches across US

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-11 14:53:49 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:35:22 GMT

    In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

    In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

    •   
Powered by Frankly