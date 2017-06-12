Fire ravages house in Wichita Falls

WFFD and WFPD respond to house fire on Polk Street. (Source: KAUZ)

An investigation is underway by the Wichita Falls Fire Department following an early morning house fire on Monday.

Just before 1:30 a.m., fire crews were called out to the 1800 block of Polk Street for a home engulfed in flames.

Little is known about the cause of fire at this time, but fire officials say the home was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

It's not clear how much damage was caused.

