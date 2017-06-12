Half a pound of meth leads to arrest at Wayfarer Motel

A search of a room at the Wayfarer Motel yielded half a pound of drugs early Friday morning.

Around 5:00 a.m. officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department's Organized Crime Unit and SWAT team members served a narcotic search warrant at a room in the motel located on the 600 block of Central Freeway East.

During a search of the room, officers found several small plastic bags that had a clear crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers said the total weight of the drugs was 279 grams.

Officers said there were also two pills were found that were identified as MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and a digital scale.

Bilal Jihad, 45, was in the room when the search warrant was executed.

Jihad was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

