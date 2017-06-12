Dine at Texas Roadhouse to benefit Lake Arrowhead VFD

Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department is raising money to pay for a new facility.
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.
Bilal Jihad, 45, was in the room when the search warrant was executed.
Gymboree said it plans to remain in business, but will move forward with plans to close 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores.
An investigation is underway by the Wichita Falls Fire Department following an early morning house fire on Monday.
