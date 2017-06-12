Dine at Texas Roadhouse to benefit Lake Arrowhead VFD

Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department is raising money to pay for a new facility.

A fire at the station back in March caused significant damage. Since then a lot of equipment has been donated but the station itself needs to be replaced.

A fundraiser is taking place today at the Texas Roadhouse in Wichita Falls.

Firefighters will be there from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m collecting donations and selling t-shirts and decals.

For those dining in, tell your server you want to donate 10-percent of your check to the VFD.

