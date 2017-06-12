25 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop on U.S. 287

A traffic stop on U.S. 287 ends with a woman behind bars and 25 pounds of marijuana seized.

Saturday around 11:21 a.m. a Wichita County Sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and F.M. 369.

The driver, Shashion Bobbie Nierwinski, 23, was arrested at the scene.

Following a search of the vehicle 25 pounds of marijuana was found.

Nierwinski was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

