Hiring Seminar at James V. Allred unit tonight - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hiring Seminar at James V. Allred unit tonight

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

The James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park is hosting a hiring seminar today.

People who are interested in working for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice should head out to the prison at 2101 FM 369 this evening.

The hiring seminar will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or G.E.D. 

For more information, click here.

