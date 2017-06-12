Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Officers are looking for Josie Lee Escobedo, 58.

Escobedo is wanted for Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent Serious Bodily Injury.

Escobedo stands five feet tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where she is call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

