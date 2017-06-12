Wichita County Sheriff David Duke honored for 35 years of service

Wichita County Sheriff, David Duke, has served the county for 35 years and was honored on Monday for that milestone.

County Commissioners presented him with a service award and certificate for his years of service.

Sheriff Duke said he has enjoyed seeing how far the county and sheriff's office has come since he joined.

He added that he is optimistic about the future of the office, citing the new firing range and jail.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved