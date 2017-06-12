BBB Bureau Briefs: Summer Vehicle Rentals

With many Texomans taking vacations, renting a car could be your mode of transportation.

The Better Business Bureau is offering tips to make that process easier.

Shop around to different companies, do your homework about car rental sites and look at their history.

Understand your insurance and find out what is exactly covered, consider the location of the car rental site.

Ask about return fees so you don't get surprised, choose and inspect the vehicle before taking it, and always read the fine print before you sign.

