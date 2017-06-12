Construction soon to begin on new Bohner Rd. bridge

In May of 2015, the Bohner Road bridge in Wichita County was washed away from flooding, but residents do not have to wait much longer to access the road again.

On Monday Wichita County Commissioners awarded a bid of just under $350,000 for the project.

Commissioner Barry Mahler said the road has been a real problem for the community.

The bridge has been washed out in the past because it was not built to sustain flooding, but commissioners believe that problem will be fixed.

"This time the design team has been in, with the help of FEMA, to make sure that we build it to more capacity than in the past," Commissioner Mahler said. "It should be there for a long time to serve the citizens."

Commissioner Lee Harvey said he is glad to get it done for the people who live on the road.

The county will pay for 25-percent of the project and FEMA will be responsible for the remaining 75-percent.

It will take four months to complete once construction begins.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved