More Summer Weather

Weather pattern we have been in won't change much over the next 7 days. Hot, humid, and very slight rain chances will continue with a high of 92 degrees expected later this afternoon. For the second day in a row, thunderstorms will form in West Texas and make a run for western Texoma. A few storms could be severe with hail and strong winds. Winds will stay out of the southeast at 15-25 mph with sunny skies unless you see a storm later this evening. Lows will drop to around 72 degrees overnight. By mid-week more slight storm chances exist with highs climbing into the upper 90s. Temperatures will be very close to 100 degrees by the weekend.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist