Summer Time Forecast

A hot summer weather pattern has set in with temperatures in the 90s and closer to 100 by the end of this week. Any rain chances early this week will be west and north of us, but may briefly bush some of our far western counties. The best chance for seeing any rain chances will come Thursday into Friday. Welcome to summer!
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957
