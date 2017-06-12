Wichita Co. Commissioners open bids for road projects - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Co. Commissioners open bids for road projects

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

More road projects are scheduled in Wichita County this year, but materials are still needed to complete the work.

On Monday, county commissioners opened bids for materials such as gravel and asphalt.

The commissioner's court opens bids twice a year for these types of projects.

They will now go under advisement and a decision will be made in two weeks.

