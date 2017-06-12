Wichita Co. Commissioners decide on jail construction method

Wichita County Commissioners have determined a construction methodology for the new jail and Law Enforcement Center.

On Monday, they approved the manager at risk method.

That means a construction company will be brought in for the design phase to work with the architects.

It will give them the quality of construction needed and some control over the project.

But that is not what commissioners are most excited about.

"The main thing that this does is actually guarantees the price before we begin," Precinct 3 Commissioner, Barry Mahler said. "And that's vitally important when you're dealing with tax dollars. You got to know what the final numbers are going to be."

Commissioner Mahler added that this concept will look at the overall value of the project.

Commissioners also negotiated a term of 7.64 percent with Harper Perkins Architects for their services regarding construction of the new jail.

