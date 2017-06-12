Wichita Co. Commissioners decide on jail construction method

Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
A season ticket holder of the Golden State Warriors reportedly sold two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals online for $133,000.
A season ticket holder of the Golden State Warriors reportedly sold two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals online for $133,000.
The scouts will properly retire all U.S. flags received in an appropriate retirement ceremony.
The scouts will properly retire all U.S. flags received in an appropriate retirement ceremony.
Wichita County commissioners have determined a construction methodology for the new jail and Law Enforcement Center.
Wichita County commissioners have determined a construction methodology for the new jail and Law Enforcement Center.
More road projects are scheduled in Wichita County this year, but materials are still needed to complete the work.
More road projects are scheduled in Wichita County this year, but materials are still needed to complete the work.