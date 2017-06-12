Local scouts are asking for U.S. flags in need of retirement

The Cub Scout Pack 43 and Boy Scout Troop 34 want your unserviceable United States flags that are in need of retirement.

The scouts will be outside the University United Methodist Church on Taft Blvd. across from MSU on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to collect unserviceable flags for proper retirement.

Individuals can drop off their flags at the church office through Friday.

The scouts will properly retire all U.S. flags received in an appropriate retirement ceremony.

