Construction on Henrietta Travel Center moving forward - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Construction on Henrietta Travel Center moving forward

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
The 4.5 million dollar project has been on hold for a while. The 4.5 million dollar project has been on hold for a while.
The apartment complex will be opening soon. The apartment complex will be opening soon.
HENRIETTA, TX (KAUZ) -

Business looks to be booming soon near Henrietta.

Two major projects are underway, including work on a new travel center off Highway 287.

Rick Langford, Henrietta Economic Development Director, is staying positive despite the setbacks on a project they expect to have a major impact financially on the community.

“It’s actually going a little slower than we would like it to, however we must be patient,” said Langford.

City officials are hoping to take advantage of the heavy traffic along Highway 287 and have so already with the Pecan Shed.

Once completed visitors will have a gas station plus the option of a Steak n' Shake or Texas Best Smokehouse and a gift shop that will also have some tasty treats.

In a town that thrives on local business the goal is to use the travel center to attract drivers off the highway and into the town.

“We have to be innovative constantly,” said Langford.

The travel center is not the only project taking place.

Just down the road Abbington Vista, a 48 unit apartment complex is nearing completion.

The travel center, a $4.5 million dollar project, has been on hold for a while after dealing with a flood zone which has been corrected.

Langford is staying positive and hopes to see some type of progress by the end of the year on a project that could have a major impact on this small town.

“In Henrietta we are ‘Open for Business’,” said Langford.

There is no exact date at this time as to when the travel center will be open, but the apartment complex will be opening soon and accepting applications.

Stay with Newschannel6 as we continue to follow the progress of this story.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump travel ban dealt another blow, faces high court next

    Trump travel ban dealt another blow, faces high court next

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:28:12 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:30 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:30:18 GMT

    Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

    Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

  • Trump cheerleaders turn on special counsel Mueller

    Trump cheerleaders turn on special counsel Mueller

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:08:25 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:29 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:29:23 GMT
    Mueller is leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Moscow and Trump's presidential campaign. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Mueller is leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Moscow and Trump's presidential campaign. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.

    A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.

  • Golden State Warriors win 2017 NBA Championship, beat Cavs 129-120

    Golden State Warriors win 2017 NBA Championship, beat Cavs 129-120

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:37:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-06-13 04:54:10 GMT

    The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.

    The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.

    •   
Powered by Frankly