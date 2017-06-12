Construction on Henrietta Travel Center moving forward

The apartment complex will be opening soon.

The 4.5 million dollar project has been on hold for a while.

Business looks to be booming soon near Henrietta.

Two major projects are underway, including work on a new travel center off Highway 287.

Rick Langford, Henrietta Economic Development Director, is staying positive despite the setbacks on a project they expect to have a major impact financially on the community.

“It’s actually going a little slower than we would like it to, however we must be patient,” said Langford.

City officials are hoping to take advantage of the heavy traffic along Highway 287 and have so already with the Pecan Shed.

Once completed visitors will have a gas station plus the option of a Steak n' Shake or Texas Best Smokehouse and a gift shop that will also have some tasty treats.

In a town that thrives on local business the goal is to use the travel center to attract drivers off the highway and into the town.

“We have to be innovative constantly,” said Langford.

The travel center is not the only project taking place.

Just down the road Abbington Vista, a 48 unit apartment complex is nearing completion.

The travel center, a $4.5 million dollar project, has been on hold for a while after dealing with a flood zone which has been corrected.

Langford is staying positive and hopes to see some type of progress by the end of the year on a project that could have a major impact on this small town.

“In Henrietta we are ‘Open for Business’,” said Langford.

There is no exact date at this time as to when the travel center will be open, but the apartment complex will be opening soon and accepting applications.

Stay with Newschannel6 as we continue to follow the progress of this story.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved