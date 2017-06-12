WFISD board discusses future attendance zone changes & campus overcrowding

Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.
A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.
Wichita Falls Independent School District board members discussed their concerns about campus overcrowding at Monday night’s board meeting, and are now talking about possible changes to attendance zones which could affect where some kids go to school.
Wichita Falls Independent School District board members discussed their concerns about campus overcrowding at Monday night’s board meeting, and are now talking about possible changes to attendance zones which could affect where some kids go to school.
Business looks to be booming soon near Henrietta. Two major projects are underway, including work on a new travel center off Highway 287. Rick Langford, Henrietta Economic Development Director, is staying positive despite the setbacks on a project they expect to have a major impact financially on the community.
Business looks to be booming soon near Henrietta. Two major projects are underway, including work on a new travel center off Highway 287. Rick Langford, Henrietta Economic Development Director, is staying positive despite the setbacks on a project they expect to have a major impact financially on the community.