Sizzling with 6: Sheppards Pie

|Recipe Name:
|Sheppards Pie
|Recipe Type:
|Production
|Quantity:
|1
|
Ingredients
|Quantity
|Measurement
|House Recipe Beef
|5
|oz
|Guinness Gravy
|3
|oz
|Roasted Vegetables
|4
|oz
|Mashed Potatoes
|4
|oz
|
Procedure:
|Layer beef, then gravy, then vegetables in rarebit dish and pipe mashed potatoes on top
|Brown Potatoes in cheese melter
