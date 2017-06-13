Sizzling with 6: Sheppards Pie - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sizzling with 6: Sheppards Pie

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Recipe Name: Sheppards Pie
Recipe Type: Production
Quantity: 1

Ingredients

 Quantity Measurement
House Recipe Beef 5 oz
Guinness Gravy 3 oz
Roasted Vegetables 4 oz
Mashed Potatoes 4 oz

Procedure:
Layer beef, then gravy, then vegetables in rarebit dish and pipe mashed potatoes on top
Brown Potatoes in cheese melter
